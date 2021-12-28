Heads Up – Gas Prices Expected To Rise In Michigan
This is certainly not the best news for those of you that commute over an hour or more to work. According to Patrick De Hann, a gas expert (that sounds weird) prices at the pump will be rising soon in Michigan - if not already.
Michigan is not the only state heading for an increase, it appears Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky will see a price increase as well. To be honest, I had not realized that gas prices have been down? Have they been? I have not paid less than $3 dollars and some odd change a gallon in a long time. I don't go out searching for gas under $3 dollars, I did not think it existed. I just pay whatever the price is, it's not like I have a choice.
Maybe you are someone who already does research to find the cheapest gas prices? I have never been good at that. The only time I get gas is when my 'Low Fuel' light comes on. I hate stopping for gas, so by the time I am about to run out, I have no choice but to stop at the closest gas station regardless of the cost.
I don't complain - the bottom line is if we want to use our vehicles to go somewhere we have to purchase gas. Do with this information what you wish. Will I be stopping for gas on the way home from the radio station tonight? No way, I still have a 1/2 tank.