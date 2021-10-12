Michigan Sees Highest Gas Prices for the Year With No Relief in Sight

The pain at Michigan gas pumps is real and it's not going away soon.

Gas prices in Michigan have jumped 12 cents, according to AAA Michigan, the highest prices seen in 2021. The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan is currently at $3.33. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is sitting at $3.27. Gas prices are 14 cents higher than a month ago and a painful $1.20 more than this time last year.

Right now, Michigan residents are paying about $50 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gas; an increase of about $11 from when prices were their highest last January.

Rising crude oil prices led to a double-digit spike in Michigan gas prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude prices continue to trade near $80 a barrel, motorists will likely see elevated pump prices through this week.

So why the high prices? It's complicated. Obviously, the ongoing pandemic has played a part as well as the labor shortage that has been plaguing nearly every industry. But according to AAA Michigan, there has been a slight increase in demand. The main culprit for the high prices at the pump is crude oil closing in at $80 a barrel.

Most expensive gas price averages in Michigan:

Lansing ($3.39)

Saginaw ($3.38)

Grand Rapids ($3.37)

Least expensive gas price averages in Michigan:

Ann Arbor ($3.26)

Metro Detroit ($3.29)

Benton Harbor ($3.34)

Plan ahead. You can view current gas prices across the state by clicking here.

