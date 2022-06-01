Have You Seen This Giant 90 Foot Deep Sinkhole In Alpena Michigan?

Growing up I heard people on the news talk about giant sinkholes that would open up out of nowhere and swallow up an entire car.

But I never knew that a sinkhole could happen underwater. Turns out they can and one of the biggest ones in Michigan is located in Alpena.

WHERE IS THE 90-FOOT-DEEP SINKHOLE IN ALPENA?

The giant 90-foot-deep sinkhole is located in El Cajon Bay.

The underwater sinkhole is actually It is actually one of 3 underwater sinkholes in the bay. The other two are15 feet deep and 18 feet deep. The deepest sinkhole is over 90 feet deep and about 100 yards across which is the length of an NFL football field

HOW ARE THE SINKHOLES FORMED?

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says sinkholes are common where the rock below the land surface is limestone, carbonate rock, salt beds, or rocks that can naturally be dissolved by groundwater circulating through them. As the rock dissolves, spaces and caverns develop underground.

According to a Facebook post from Channel 9 & 10 News someone from the Karst Society said that scuba divers tried to go inside of it, but something happened that made them call off their dive

WHAT IS THE KARST SOCIETY?

The Karst Society is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating research, management, and interpretation of caves and karst resources forming partnerships to study, protect and preserve cave resources and karst areas promoting the long-term conservation of caves and karst ecosystems.

I would love to head up north and check out this giant underwater sinkhole myself but there is no way I'm going to put on scuba gear and swim to the bottom. I feel like there is something at the bottom that would swallow me whole in one bite.