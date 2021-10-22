Have You Ever Seen An Entire House Slide Into A River? This You Have To See

When Mother Nature takes over, all you can say is watch out and get out of the way. The following is a video of an entire intact home being swept into a river in southern India.

The area in which these severe rainstorms have hit does experience heavy rains like this yearly. This area of India has a population of over 33 million people, an area they would call a quiet little Village.

CNN reported that experts believe this current bout of heavy rainfall “was caused by a low-pressure area over the southeastern Arabian Sea, India’s Meteorological Department said”.

Now that you know a few facts let’s get to the video. This are no reports that anyone died due to this home slipping into the River.

Probably not a great place to build a home.