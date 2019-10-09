You may just have so much fun that you won't need magic

The Halloween season is upon us. It is the time of year to become who you always wanted to be, for many that could be a charter in the 'Harry Potter' series. This fall have a great time taking part in some Hogwarts fun!

All Events listed the semi-local events that will bring out the magic in the young and the old!

Harry Potter Kids' Night Out At BRAINS in Grand Rapids

It's back! The 3rd Annual Harry Potter Kids' Night Out at BRAINS.

Return to Hogwarts for fun, games, spells, treats, wizarding and more! Watch BRAINS come alive as you journey from Hogsmeade to Azkaban.

Children Ages 6 to 12 can look forward to events like...

seek their fate at the Sorting Ceremony

compete in House Cup Challenges

navigate the Marauder’s Map

visit Professor Trelawney’s tower

adventure into the Forbidden Forest

explore Hogsmeade

defeat the Dementors (if they dare-optional)

Call 616-365-8920 to make reservations or visit us in the office. Registration deadline is Friday, October 4th.

Cost: $50- includes all activities, dinner, magical crafts and prizes!

Friday, October 18th

4:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Mischief Managed Cookies & Cocktails Class

All things Harry Potter will be the theme for the October Cookies and Cocktails class! Think brooms, owls, sorting hats and even Harry! This is a beginner level class but would be fun for any skill level. We will begin by discussing the basics of sugar cookies and royal icing, followed by flooding and piping techniques. Each participant will leave with a dozen fully decorated cookies. Class size is limited and is for ages 21 and older. Enrollment is confirmed with payment of $35.00 (includes 1 free drink ticket) per participant.

You can take part in all that at Great Legs Winery Brewery Distillery in Holland

FOR ADULTS!

Wizards & Wands Bar Crawl - Grand Rapids

The Wizards and Wands Bar Crawl is coming to Grand Rapids Saturday October 12th! Join us as we celebrate wizardry, magic and other antics into the night!What's included:

A patch knit scarf (while supplies last)

16oz Wizards & Wands stadium cup for all you drinks

Magical drink specials at participating bars

No cover at participating bars

A crazy party with other wizards dressed in outrageous costumesSat Oct 12 2019 at 03:00 pm to 10:00 pm (Bobarino's Registration 3pm-5pm)

Grab your wand and I wish you a mystical evening!