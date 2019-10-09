Harry Potter Muggles There Are Parties Just For You This Halloween
You may just have so much fun that you won't need magic
The Halloween season is upon us. It is the time of year to become who you always wanted to be, for many that could be a charter in the 'Harry Potter' series. This fall have a great time taking part in some Hogwarts fun!
All Events listed the semi-local events that will bring out the magic in the young and the old!
Harry Potter Kids' Night Out At BRAINS in Grand Rapids
Return to Hogwarts for fun, games, spells, treats, wizarding and more! Watch BRAINS come alive as you journey from Hogsmeade to Azkaban.
Children Ages 6 to 12 can look forward to events like...
seek their fate at the Sorting Ceremony
compete in House Cup Challenges
navigate the Marauder’s Map
visit Professor Trelawney’s tower
adventure into the Forbidden Forest
explore Hogsmeade
defeat the Dementors (if they dare-optional)
Call 616-365-8920 to make reservations or visit us in the office. Registration deadline is Friday, October 4th.
Cost: $50- includes all activities, dinner, magical crafts and prizes!
Friday, October 18th
4:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Mischief Managed Cookies & Cocktails Class
All things Harry Potter will be the theme for the October Cookies and Cocktails class! Think brooms, owls, sorting hats and even Harry! This is a beginner level class but would be fun for any skill level. We will begin by discussing the basics of sugar cookies and royal icing, followed by flooding and piping techniques. Each participant will leave with a dozen fully decorated cookies. Class size is limited and is for ages 21 and older. Enrollment is confirmed with payment of $35.00 (includes 1 free drink ticket) per participant.
Wizards & Wands Bar Crawl - Grand Rapids
A patch knit scarf (while supplies last)
16oz Wizards & Wands stadium cup for all you drinks
Magical drink specials at participating bars
No cover at participating bars
A crazy party with other wizards dressed in outrageous costumesSat Oct 12 2019 at 03:00 pm to 10:00 pm (Bobarino's Registration 3pm-5pm)