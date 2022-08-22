This is privacy on a whole new level.

Imagine visiting a house but it is extremely hard to find because it is 'invisible.'

If you are a Harry Potter fanatic like myself, you will love what this Detroit-based architecture firm did.

via GIPHY

Get our free mobile app

Iannuzzi Studio built a home that is hidden like a house would be in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, per the request of the owners.

The house named Briarcliff is concealed, not by magic, but by using the nature around it as a real invisibility cloak.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iannuzzi Studio (@iannuzzi_studio)

If you remember in the Harry Potter movies, Harry and his friends used the Invisibility Cloak plenty of times to get them out of several antics.

"This is a concept that runs throughout the Harry Potter stories of a building or place that is enchanted to a point that it is magically concealed or hidden from plain sight. It is there, but it can't be seen and/or found on a map."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iannuzzi Studio (@iannuzzi_studio)

If you are on the street near Briarcliff, you may not see much. It will seem tucked away. However, as you move closer to the home, you can see "a submerged motor" and several Corton-walled walkways.

The combined effect is to aid privacy while beginning to reveal the home's whimsy and playfulness as you near the home.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iannuzzi Studio (@iannuzzi_studio)

Located on 3.5 acres in Franklin, Michigan, Briarcliff's functions are separated into four pavilions, which help with its invisibility.

via GIPHY

Completed in 2021, Briarcliff has won several awards, including the 2022 Luxe RED Awards - Readers' Choice Exterior Architecture and 1st Contemporary Architecture in 2022 Detroit Design Awards.