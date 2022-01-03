‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Accidentally Used Photo of Emma Roberts Instead of Emma Watson

Is there a spell capable of erasing a lot of people's memories? Does "obliviate" work like that, perhaps? If so, creators of HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special may want to put the incantation to good use after they got caught using a photo of actor Emma Roberts instead of Hermione Granger actress Emma Watson.

The photo in question is an absolutely darling throwback of Roberts sitting at the breakfast table while rocking a classic pair of Minnie Mouse ears. There's just one problem; it appeared onscreen during a segment where Watson reflected on landing the role of a lifetime (the bookish and brave Granger, or course), according to Elle.

Fans on Twitter were quick to note that the photo was of Roberts, not Watson. How did they put it together? Well, for starters, the photo actually appeared on Roberts's Instagram account several years ago.

Check out one wise fan's revelation below:

Another viewer showcased the error on TikTok in a now-viral video. At the time of publishing, the TikTok has more than 1.1 million views and 67K comments. Check it out below:

If we're being generous, the photo does look a bit like Watson. Plus, the talented stars do have the same first name, which makes the mix-up semi-understandable. If nothing else, let this be proof that accidents happen from time to time. Even when magic is involved...

Producers for the special copped to the error in a statement shred with Entertainment Weekly.

"Well-spotted, Harry Potter fans," the statement read. "You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."

Note that they promised to rectify the mistake and swap out Roberts' photo for one of Watson. We can't wait to see what they use.

At the time of publishing it does not appear that either Roberts or Watson have commented on the mix-up. If they do, they'll hopefully turn it into a bit of a joke.

Instead, Watson took to Instagram to post her own Harry Potter throwback. She shared a promotional photo of the cast in character for the first movie in the franchise: 2001's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Her post also included a precious snap of her sleeping next to Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premiered Jan. 1. The long-teased special includes other noteworthy revelations about topics ranging from Radcliffe's crush on Helena Bonham Carter, Watson's crush on Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton and the reason Watson almost quit the franchise.