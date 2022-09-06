All aspiring wizards, witches, and muggles alike unite!

For two weekends in September, you can experience a little taste of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter right here in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Watch as the John Ball Zoo transports you to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

According to the John Ball Zoo's website,

"Explore the Forbidden Forest to Nocturnal Alley, while casting spells and spotting John Ball Zoo caring for fantastic beasts along the way."

If you are feeling practically wizardly, costumes, including robes and wands, are highly encouraged.

Each day, you and your wizarding family can do these daily activities.

If your kids (or yourself 😉) want to meet any of the characters that will be there during the Wizarding Weekends, here is the full lineup of who to expect to see.

Saturday, September 10th & Saturday, September 17th (12:00 - 3:00 pm)

Harry Potter

Ron Weasley

Hermione Granger

Sunday, September 11th & Sunday, September 18th (12:00 - 3:00 pm)

Newt Scamander

Professor McGonagall

Viktor Krum

Besides the characters that will be walking around the zoo, there will be a set up for the infamous Giant Wizards' Chess game. There will be a scavenger hunt throughout the entire zoo.

If you haven't already on, you can [pick your own patronus like in the movies.

Who can experience this wizarding experience without food? Well, you are in luck! There will be food and drinks available that fit the Hogwarts theme.

If you are a member of the John Ball Zoo, you are in luck since you can experience these fun weekends for free. If you are not a member, you should totally grab a ticket.

See you there!

