The Halloween events just keep piling up in Kalamazoo, as another FREE family event will be taking place on October 30th from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Milham park in Kalamazoo. Halloween Forest will feature all the classic fun Halloween festivities for kids, and even a new interesting event I've never even heard of before... pumpkin racing. The event has been detailed on their website:

Grab your family, throw on your best costumes, and head to Milham Park for Halloween Forest! This FREE family event features fall themed games, mascots, a costume contest, pumpkin carving, tarot card readings, and plenty of photo ops! We will also have apple cider and donuts, and pumpkin paint kits to take home. This year we are excited to bring back Pumpkin Racing! Pumpkin Racing will take place from 2-3 p.m. followed by a magic show from 3-4 p.m.

For those of you who have never raced a pumpkin, don't worry, I never even knew this existed for today. but they will be giving out prizes for the top three fastest cars as well as additional prizes for Best Decorated, Most Creative, and Funniest Pumpkin race cars. They've also provided instructions on how to build a pumpkin racecar and all of the construction rules for the race. They'll also have kits available to rent that include all the hardware needed to build your own pumpkin racer.

For more details you can check out their website and for more fun and free Halloween family events you can check out all of them here.

