Group Collecting Items for Kalamazoo Homeless Hope for Info on Missing

A group is looking for donations to distribute among Kalamazoo area homeless while collecting information on missing persons.

Get our free mobile app

Listen to one of the organizers of the event on the WBCK Morning Show! give all the details on the event just below. Or continue reading for more information.

Courtesy of organizers of 'Baby it's Cold Outside'

Organizers of an event called 'Baby It's Cold Outside' are seeking donations of warm clothing, personal care items, and more to distribute to the Kalamazoo area homeless population in an effort to gather potential tips on missing persons. Each year information gathered at the event has led to the recovery of a missing person. This will mark the 6th year of the event.

The event is organized by members of the Venus Foundation, Southern Michigan K9 Search and Response, Greater Michigan Search and Rescue, and Help Us Find Richard Hitchcock. For the first time Restored Soles, a charity shoe organization, will be on hand to distribute recycled shoes for those in need.

Some of the items being sought are warm winter gear, personal care items, pet food, coats, socks, shoes, face masks, hand sanitizer, and more. In return for these items, organizers ask recipients to view a photo board of area missing persons.

Courtesy of organizers of 'Baby it's Cold Outside'

Any information on missing persons gathered from those participating will be passed on to detectives assigned to each of the missing person's cases.

All leftover donations are going to places like the Dream Center, Animal Rescue Project as well as other area charitable groups.

Find further details and a complete list of items being sought by clicking here. If you wish to donate, reach out to any of the following organizations to set up a drop-off or pick-up time.

Southern Michigan K9 Search & Response Unit, Venus Foundation, Baby It's Cold Outside, and Help Us Find Richard Hitchcock.

Baby It's Cold Outside Saturday November 20, 2021 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. or Noon