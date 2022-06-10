Great Michigan Foods That Locals Think Are Awesome

Every state has their own niche when it comes to food. Where you live determines what you eat. Eating lobster in Michigan is more expensive and harder to find than it is in Maine.

Alabama has cheese grits. Georgia has their peach cobbler. Hawaii uses a lot of Spam in their food. In Idaho it's potatoes. Louisiana has crawfish.

In Michigan we have cherries, apples in the fall and fresh fish out of the Great Lakes.

Michigan has some notable food that is well known throughout the state. Of course cherries made the list. I was pleasantly surprised to discover some new things that I have not tried. I also found some foods that I didn't know were that big of a deal like the wet burrito according to thumbwind.com.

Check out some of the foods that Michiganders can't get enough of.

What foods with ties to Michigan do you love?