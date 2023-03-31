Grand Rapids Coffee Shop Debuts A New ‘Flaming Hot’ Milk Alternative

As you know, you should rarely trust a company who makes an announcement in the days leading up to April 1st. Especially if the announcement they make seems strange, out of character, or too good to be true.

In a social media post made on Friday, March 31st, Grand Rapids own Lantern Coffee Bar & Lounge announced that they had 'invented' a brand new kind of alternative milk.

While they're happy to serve you with almond, oat, and soy milk on any given day: for 48 hours only, they were willing to bend the laws of science to bring us: Flamin' Hot Milk.

You heard me right. The Lantern invented a milk substitute for their drinks that's actually made of Flaming Hot Cheetos. And while it is a little bit of an April Fools prank, they doubled down and actually made a gallon on if for anyone who is brave (or insane) enough to try it.

While, I'm generally all on board for the weirdest brand creations possible, I'm not exactly sure what you would pair this with. While this does seem to be a little bit of a prank at heart, it's really happening while their supply lasts.

Do you make a flamin' hot cheetos latte, adding a small bit of cheetos dust to the foam on the drink for flare?

Or, do you try and make a make shift Mayan Hot Chocolate by using it as your base? (Listen, having coffee and hot cheetos at the same time would DESTROY my stomach, so I'm going to have to go with this route.)

Here's the video of them creating it that they posted to social media, for anyone who didn't believe:

Either way, there's a gallon of it waiting on you if you're willing. Although, arguably that may make YOU the April Fool in this scenario.