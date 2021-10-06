Grand Blanc Hosting Free Bicentennial Park Drive Thru Lights Display

UPDATE: It seems that these events for the Drive Thru Christmas Lights created on Facebook are scams and more can be read on those here.

We're a little ahead of the game but as we draw closer to winter, some awesome events are already being announced for the holiday season and this one in particular looks pretty amazing. The Bicentennial Park Drive Thru Lights Display will be in full effect all December long in Grand Blanc as thousands, possibly millions of lights will be decorated all over as families are being invited to drive through, practically free of charge:

This December Bicentennial Park will be filled with thousands of lights, sweeping lighted arches and animated displays. Jump in your car with friends or family and drive thru our community winter wonderland. Stay warm and cozy in your car and we'll supply the hot cocoa and cookies for your trip through our enchanting lights display. Traffic will enter through Reid Road and follow the lighted path to Grand Blanc Road. Instead of a fee, we are asking you bring an unwrapped new toy or 5 non perishable food items to be donated.

One of the more highly anticipated events of the Flint area for sure, there was also another big annual event planned out in Rochester , the Big Bright Light Show . On Monday, November 22nd, the Lagniappe will kick off the Big Bright Light Show, where they light up downtown buildings with literally MILLIONS of lights, each building with their own color scheme. When the sun goes down, you can see the city come to life as it glows, welcoming in the holidays.

Make sure you stay on top of all things Christmas here.