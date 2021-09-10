I know what you're probably saying. "Why are you talking about Christmas light shows when we haven't even reached Halloween yet, let alone Fall?" Well, because, that's why. Seriously though this one is worth writing about. The city of Rochester, Michigan is host to a lot of famed events including their holiday parade which is broadcast live on television. But it's their Lagniappe & Big Bright Light Show that dazzles travelers and Rochester/ Rochester hills citizens every year.

On Monday, November 22nd, the Lagniappe will kick off the Big Bright Light Show, where they light up downtown buildings with literally MILLIONS of lights, each building with their own color scheme. When the sun goes down, you can see the city come to life as it glows, welcoming in the holidays. The program starts at 6:45 pm on E. Fourth Street and will feature the Mayor, Channel 7’s Dave LewAllen and a special appearance by Santa Claus himself. The lights will officially light-up downtown Rochester at 7:00 pm. Kids will also have an opportunity to share their Christmas lists with Santa from 7:15 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The display will be lit every evening (5 pm - Midnight) November 22 - January 3, 2022. Most stores are open Monday - Saturday, until 9 pm. The Downtown Rochester Kris Kringle Market will also be taking over one weekend in December. The market was inspired by the 700-year old tradition of the open-air Christmas markets throughout Europe. The event will feature one-of-a-kind shopping, specialty foods, fresh greens & wreaths and handcrafted gifts for the holiday. The market will be located on West Fourth St. between Main & Walnut Friday, December 3 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. & Saturday, December 4 Noon – 10:00 p.m.