Grab The Kids The Kalamazoo Candy Cane Hunt Is Happening
Get your sweet treat this Holiday Season at Homer Stryker Field
We all know about a classic 'Easter Egg Hunt' but don't forget about the 13th annual 'Candy Cane Hunt'! Bundle up the kids and get ready for some fun on December 8th at Mayors' Riverfront Park. Mlive has reported that nearly 5,000 candy canes will be hidden around Homer Stryker Field for children to find.
The event is free with registration at the entrance to the baseball field. Prizes will be given to the first 75 participants per age group and the event is from Noon til 2 pm. There are 3 age groups.
- 4-year-olds and under wil start their hunt at 12:30 p.m
- 5 and 6 year-olds at 12:55 p.m.
- 7 and 8 year-olds at 1:20 p.m.
Other treats for guests...
- Visits with Santa
- Writing letters to Santa
- Arts and crafts
- Prize drawings.
- The 30-minute holiday movies "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "Frosty's Winter Wonderland" will be shown
- Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee
- Donations for the Toys for Tots program will also be accepted
Have fun and safe a Candy Cane for Santa!