Governor Whitmer Announces Michigan Youth Art Contest

If you have a budding artist in your family - this is a great opportunity to showcase that talent. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recently announced an art contest open to all Michigan students, grades K -12.

According to WXYZ, Governor Whitmer is asking Michigan students to come up with a picture and or design for the State of the State program cover. All participants are asked to follow a specific theme - 'Why Do You Believe In Michigan?'

With a theme that broad, the opportunities are endless. The Great Lakes State means many different things to different people. I am curious to see what Michigan means to its youth. If you have kids, grandkids, or nieces and nephews, this is a cool opportunity for them to showcase their talent, and be recognized statewide for it.

According to the official contest page, participating students should be as creative as possible and are welcome to use crayons, markers, paint, or any other material of their choosing. The deadline for the art contest is Sunday, January 16th at 11:59 PM. To submit artwork for the contest, click here.

The winning entry will receive a prize, that prize however has not been announced at this time. That is just another bonus to getting statewide recognition. If your child wins, let me know - I will be more than happy to share their winning design in a follow-up post.

Good luck to all of the young Michiganders entering the contest, I can't wait to see what you come up with. Too bad the contest isn't open to people of a certain age who draw kick-ass stick figures. If that was the case, I would so win.

