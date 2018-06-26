Good Bye Dear Friend Jeffery

After Friday kids will not know what it is like to be a ToysRus kid.

We all know that iconic jingle that excited us at children...

I don't wanna grow up

I'm a Toys R' Us kid

They've got a million toys at Toys R' Us that I can play with

And remember the huge catalog that would land on our door step with the Sunday paper about 2 months before Christmas?

I remember my Dad heading over to Toys R Us on Christmas eve to watch desperate parents fight over Cabbage Patch Kids...

Now those day will soon become a distant memory, because Jeffery is all grown up and the store will shut their doors for a final time this Friday...(yes, I feel a tear welling up)

According to CNN...

Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy in September in hopes of turning around. But terrible Christmas sales left it on life support. The chain had 735 US stores when it announced plans to go out of business in March.

The one shinning piece of good news is that...

The 70-year old company will continue in some other countries, such as Canada.

It is good news that we live so close to the boarder, so I suppose now is a good time to get my passport updated.

The sales at Toys R Us are incredible but it has been reported that there is not much left on shelves...

Thank you for Toys R Us for making birthday's and holiday's so wonderful! I will never forget you and always remember you!

BONUS VIDEO