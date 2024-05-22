Popular Michigan Car is Getting Cancelled by GM This Year

GM is retiring my favorite car at the end of this year and I am crushed.

Back in 2012, I had to rent a car for a family trip. I ended up with a Chevy Malibu and loved it. I purchased my first Chevy Malibu in 2015. Nearly 10 years later my fiance' drives that car because I purchased a new Chevy Malibu in 2018. That's how much I love this car. I should have seen the writing on the wall in 2019 when GM retired the smaller version of the Malibu, the Chevy Cruze.

General Motors just announced that in order to make way for more Electric Vehicles (EVs) they will end production of Chevy Malibus at the end of 2024. I understand the push for EVs. In fact, I support it with my whole heart. However, why not just make Chevy Malibu EVs? Why blow out the best family car you've ever made? Make it make sense. Now that the Cruze, and the former Bolt are out, and the Malibu and Camaro are about to be toast, what's left? Electrek.com points out that it's pretty much all trucks and SUVs now,

As GM prepares for the new Chevy Bolt EV, it will retire the iconic Malibu nameplate. Over 10 million Chevy Malibu models have been sold since 1964. It’s also Chevy’s only car offered in the US outside the Corvette as the automaker shifts to SUVs and crossovers.

The only non-EV car in the Chevy line up in 2025 will be the Corvette. That's it.

