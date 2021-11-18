Kinde, Michigan is located in Michigan's thumb and there is a barn there that during the day, looks like a serious work of art. But when the sun goes down, the architecture of the barn really shows its true beauty as the sun explodes through every nook and cranny. The Architect's Newspaper did a wonderful job describing Catie Newell's amazing piece of art:

Most of Newell’s work can be characterized as installation art. At this smaller-than-building scale, Newell obsessed over delicacy and attenuation meeting lightness and darkness. An architect by training, her work is often positioned within existing spaces to capture a moment in time, no matter how ephemeral the work itself is. With Secret Sky, her most permanent piece yet, the work is no longer transitory and the architecture encapsulates the moment.

More and more of these projects continue to keep happening as they're hoping they'll add to the tourism of the area. As you can see from the photos posted below taken by Adam Smith and Carie Newell of Alibi Studio, this project is truly appreciated once the sun goes down.

The barn is located off Pinnebog Road just south of Port Austin, and the project took about two years to complete back in 2019. But when you get to drive by something so beautiful every night, the time and effort put in were clearly worth it. Take a virtual tour of what it's like to see this amazing work of art.