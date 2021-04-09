Gilmore Car Museum Announces Mustang Car Show

The Gilmore Car Museum is set to kick off the summer season. They will begin with the David J. Beeke Ford & Mustang Show on Saturday, May 1.

The event will showcase Ford Mustangs and other Ford vehicles, according to the museum, who add that the show is open to classic cars of all makes and models. This car show will feature Ford Mustangs, with special emphasis on 80s/90s Foxbody Mustangs and other Ford vehicles. The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pre-registration fee for participants is $20, which includes admission for one driver and one guest.

The event was designed to honor David Beeke. David was a Mustang enthusiast and restorationist who died of cancer several years ago. Some of the proceeds from the event will be allocated to the West Michigan Cancer Center.

Click here for the flyer