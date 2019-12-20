Get Ready To Hurry Up And Wait In Michigan This Holiday

Record numbers of people are traveling in our great state.

It is being reported that more than 3.6 million Michiganders are planning on traveling this holiday season. AAA began tracking in travelers patterns in Michigan back in 2000 and now that are more people traveling then in the last 20 years.

Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for AAA, told the Detroit News...

Travelers in Michigan should be getting used to crowded highways and airports, as this marks the sixth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays.

Adrienne also warns that rivers nationally could experience double the travel times on Thursday and Friday afternoon next week, with Metro Detroit experiencing double the travel times Thursday afternoon.

The reason for the crowded travel venues is that both Christmas and New Year’s Day falling in the middle of the week, more passengers are expected to take off the entire week of those holidays.

So be safe and be patient this holiday season!