Gas Will Be Offered For $2.38 In A Calhoun County Community

East Leroy, Michigan, is a quiet community with a population of slightly over 2,600 people, but that may all change Friday, July 22. Motorists will be able to get discounted gas at a gas station in East Leroy, for $2.38 per gallon. Because of the anticipated response to such a deal, the location could not be revealed until 24 hours before the price drop. To honor the location announcement restriction, this article couldn’t be published until 1 PM, Thursday, and that deadline has been met.

If you’re an owner of a gas-guzzling SUV, monster truck, or even a meager 4-cylinder vehicle, you may want to join the line at the Marathon Gas Station at 8057 M66 in East Leroy. Between 1 PM and 3 PM, Friday, gas will be sold at $2.38 per gallon, the national average price of gas the day President Biden took office. But please take note, that the infamous RV is NOT included in the deal. There is only so much gas that can be shared among the masses.

Americans for Prosperity-Michigan will partner with the locally owned gas station, on Friday, to offer a limited-time gasoline discount. Activists, volunteers, and a special guest appearance from Representative Tim Walberg will inform motorists of the causes of rising energy costs in Michigan and nationwide.

AFP is in the midst of a campaign called The True Cost of Washington. Their goal is to provide Americans, across the country, with the truth behind rising costs while offering real solutions to make everyday life more affordable. In a press release, Americans for Prosperity-Michigan states,

Thanks to skyrocketing inflation, Americans can expect to spend an extra $5,500 to maintain the same standard of living as last year and an extra $1,433 for gasoline.

The goal of the grassroots organization is to urge the government to make it easier to produce energy domestically and get government spending under control by tackling the federal debt and reducing federal budget deficits.

Michigan Representative Tim Walberg will kick off the price drop with a press conference at 1 PM to open the event. The gasoline discount is given on a first-come, first-served basis to motorists for a limited time. No gas cans, and once again, no RVs.