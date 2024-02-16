Michigan GOP Leader Matt Hall Facing Violent Allegations

Michigan House Minority Leader Matt Hall asked to step down by many leaders and residents after an alleged attack on his girlfriend.

A couple of red flags have popped up over the last 6 months regarding Matt Hall and domestic violence. Last month police reports surfaced regarding a violent incident between Matt Hall and his girlfriend that took place while Hall was in office in 2019. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office report detailed a terrifying incident as Matt Hall and his girlfriend were driving to Indiana. The report states that when Hall realized he had forgotten the money that he planned to gamble with, he became angry to the point that he was driving erratically according to the Daily Beast,

The girlfriend began navigating the drive back to their home to get the funds and they realized they were going the wrong way, leading Hall to use an authorized vehicle turnaround.

Get our free mobile app

The report states that she asked him to slow down which made him more angry. At one point she allegedly began recording him which led to Matt Hall grabbing her phone and smashing it while it was still in her hand. The police report goes on to say that the woman used Hall's phone to call 911, but he was able to take control of the phone and hang up. You can read about the entire police report by clicking here.

It's worth noting that Matt Hall recently opposed legislation that would prevent abusers from owning guns according to GanderNewsRoom.com. GanderNewsRoom.com also reports that while Matt Hall was a Western Michigan University student, he made violent racist threats toward someone which included, “I’ve got a shotgun rifle and I just put a bullet in it with your name on it!" You can see more of the disturbing threats by clicking here. Michigan leaders are demanding that Matt Hall step down. Meanwhile many Michiganders are wondering how charges were never brought against Matt Hall after the police report was filed.

The fact that the Michigan GOP leader is facing domestic abuse allegations while opposing bills to protect victims of domestic abuse is beyond alarming.

Read More: Did The City Of Manistee Really Just Ban Bird Feeders?

Michigan Scandals, Controversies, and Embarassments During Warde Manuel's Tenure as Athletic Director Michigan athletics has been engulfed by multiple scandals, controversies, and embarassments over the last two years, all occurring on athletic director Warde Manuel's watch.

As the issues continue to mount, and Manuel continues to be practically invisible to the media and public, it's a wonder Manuel hasn't been fired already. Gallery Credit: Getty Images