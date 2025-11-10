Michigan is seeing increasingly colder temperatures and snowfall, giving residents a winter preview and pushing more people to stay indoors. And health officials are warning Michigan residents that flu virus cases are spiking across the state.

Health Officials Warn Flu Cases Are Rising Rapidly In Michigan

Health officials are warning of a seasonal surge in flu, especially among young children. Doctors warn children who catch the flu are “getting sick very suddenly,” and that “the classic symptoms are fever, sometimes really high fevers, cough, stuffy nose, sore throat, [and] body aches.” In addition to the flu, they’re fighting other infections from viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and strep. While most people recover from the flu, influenza and its complications can be deadly.

Last year was an especially severe flu season, during which 10 children died in Michigan.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a person with the flu can be contagious starting about one day before they show symptoms and continuing for about five to seven days after becoming sick. Children and those with weakened immune systems may be contagious for a longer period.

Health experts remind families to practice good hand hygiene and to stay home when feeling unwell to help slow the spread of illness. Experts also recommend getting the flu vaccine, which can help even if you do catch the virus.

