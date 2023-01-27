Would You Pay $650k For This 80s Style Fixer Upper in Ann Arbor?

It used to be that finding an outdated fixer-upper was the dream for young couples, right? I mean, it was usually the way younger people were able to afford homes.

Not anymore.

Now, I'm not trying to insult the previous owners of this house. Honestly, it's really unique compared to the "cookie-cutter" houses we see today. But, it was built in the 1980s and it looks like some of the original carpet, appliances, and so on still remain.

The home, located at 21274 Anns Way in Ann Arbor offers:

3 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

a pool (or pond) with a deck

a 2nd story deck

And more. My favorites are the indoor trees. You'll see what I mean in a moment.

Currently selling for $650,000, take a tour of this blast from the past:

Incredible, right? But, for $650,000? Good luck to whoever buys this. It's going to need a lot of TLC.

If you have the cash to spare and are interested, you can see the full listing with even more pictures here. Otherwise, contact the agent, Susan Niethammer at RE/MAX Platinum, at 734-741-1000.

Or, you could go the other way and buy a home that would have you living a very simple life:

