When Will the First Snow of 2023 Fall in Kalamazoo?

Will a warmer-than-average October in Southwest Michigan mean no snow in November?

The Farmer's Almanac has predicted the weather to be warmer than average in Kalamazoo for August, September, and October of 2023. That prediction for August has turned out to be true as may end up with a high temp of 100 degrees this Thursday.

The average first snowfall in the Kalamazoo area is November 17th. That first snowfall is usually between a trace of snow to an inch or two. Nothing to write home about. The first snow Kalamazoo experienced in the winter of 2022/2023 was on November 12th according to Western Michigan University.

If we are expecting warmer than average temps, we need to look at Kalamazoo averages to understand the impact. The average temps by month in Kalamazoo according to WeatherSpark are as follows:

October: Average High: 61 - Average Low: 43

November: Average High: 48 - Average Low: 34

December: Average High: 36 - Average Low: 25

We can all agree that there are few things on the planet more unpredictable than the weather in Kalamazoo. However, if the warmer-than-average forecast is true, we might not see our first snow until December this year. It's worth noting that between 1998 and now, the first snow of the year has always happened before Thanksgiving.

