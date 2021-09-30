Michigan Woman Reported Fake Shooting for the Craziest Reason

You will not believe why this woman allegedly called 9-1-1 to falsely report a shooting.

We've seen many stories over the last couple of years regarding people going to jail for misuse or abuse of 9-1-1. The calls don't usually have such a negative intent as the one that happened on September 19th in Troy, Michigan. The Michigan woman had a devious plan to help her boyfriend according to Fox 2,

A woman called 911 and reported a shooting that didn't happen to try to distract Troy police so they wouldn't arrest her boyfriend during a traffic stop.

It was just after 8:30 P.M. when police were called to the Courtyard by Marriott. The officers were responding to a report of two shots fired in the Troy hotel. Not only did law enforcement determine there was no shooting, but they also determined the 9-1-1 call didn't come from the hotel. Would you believe the call came from a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over at the time?

After being confronted about these findings, the 30-year-old girlfriend of the driver that was pulled over confessed to calling in a fake shooting to 9-1-1 with the hopes police would let her boyfriend go to respond to the active shooter call at the hotel.

The Madison Heights woman has been charged with falsely summoning a peace officer. There's no word on if the boyfriend faces any criminal charges related to the bad 9-1-1 call or the traffic stop.

