ESPN College Gameday Declares ‘Best Wings You’ve Ever Had’ Come from Meat BBQ in Lansing

Of course a major part of college football is tailgating and the ESPN College Gameday crew when they travel to different football Meccas of America, often sample the local grub.

When College Gameday came to East Lansing for the 2021 Michigan vs Michigan State top-10 match up, they did indeed sample some local barbeque.

The lucky Lansing area eatery is Meat BBQ. The 'carnivore cuisine' outlet on Turner Street in Old Town Lansing had platters of food featured on the broadcast with host Chris Fowler stating, "they say these are the best wings you'll ever have" before diving it bite first.

While the rest of the College Gameday crew were intent on finishing off the segment before going to break, Folwer kept his maw full of Meat assuring the crew of the crew that indeed the wings were spot on.

The game in East Lansing wraps up Rivalry Week across Michigan, an officially declared holiday by Governor Whitmer, notwithstanding that the other college football rivalry in the state, Central-Western takes place a few days later on Wednesday.

This is not the first time Meat BBQ has been in the national spotlight. The restaurant has been featured on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins and Dives as well as the Campus Eats program on the Big 10 Network.

Keep Scrolling for the best Michigan and Michigan State athletes of all time.

UP NEXT: The Ten Greatest MSU Spartan Athletes of All Time