Endangered Missing Alert for Two Centreville Girls; Mom Suspect

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Alert for two Centreville girls, who were abducted Thursday afternoon from their foster home. Authorities identify Samantha Hope Prewitt, the biological mother as a suspect in this abduction. Police are also looking for a Scott Gray, and the two might be traveling in a dark blue 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan with Michigan license plate EPE5916.

The younger of the two missing girls is Alexandra Jay Prewitt, age 6. She is 3 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 45 lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Her race is white, and she was wearing a white shirt and pink shorts with white stripes and pink crocs.

The older child is Jerrica Hope Tucker, age 11. She is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 70 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and her race is Black/White. She was wearing a grey shirt, black leggings, and blue crocs.

The St. Joseph County Sherrif's Department says the biological mother, Samantha Hope Prewitt, lost rights to the children and

recently threatened to take them as they played outside. The investigating officer believes the children were taken by

the mother.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911.

For those wondering, an Endangered Missing Child Alert accomplishes the same thing as an AMBER Alert but does not use the wireless emergency alert or the emergency alert system. It's for instances where the missing circumstances "do not meet the AMBER Alert criteria, but the child’s life is still considered at risk of serious bodily harm or death if the child is not found quickly."

