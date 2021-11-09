Broken Electronics? Here’s What You Can Do with Them in Kalamazoo

There are certain items that are gifted to us that seem like a great idea at the time...until it comes time to get rid of them.

For example, when I turned 16 my father gifted me a phenomenal electric keyboard. It had 88 keys, it was a Yamaha, and the keys were weighted to feel like a real piano. I loved it and used it often.

TSM/ Chelsea Rose

Cut to now. I'm 33, have gotten out of the piano-playing practice, and, since the keyboard has aged with me, have a half-working piano in my possession. What now?

I took the question to Reddit and these were a few of the helpful replies that could be applied to any larger electronic item or musical instrument that is no longer in use:

1. Give it away for free

If you have no desire to try to repair the item in question, giving it away is an obvious next step. U/Smithsellsthemitt said,

I would still try to give it away for free on Facebook marketplace or Craigslist. Someone may be able to fix it and it’ll be less of a hassle for you.

A very good suggestion. So far, there have been no takers but, who knows? Maybe you'll have better luck.

2. Search Out Collectors or the Like

I've lucked out a few times with finding collectors for old cars that were in my possession. It's not a bad idea when it comes to your electronic item. Especially, when it comes to musical instruments.

U/spesimen wrote,

some of these type of instruments can be really rare or valuable, at least post something more about what type it is and what year etc, you might find somebody who is more than happy to take it off of your hands

We see it on shows like Antique Roadshow all the time...people sometimes don't know the value of the "junk" in their home. Researching your item is never a bad idea. And, if you find an interested party, you may be able to make some money off of it.

3. The Kalamazoo County Household Hazardous Waste Center

If you can't find a collector or someone who wants a partially functioning item for free you may have to dispose of it. That's why u/Usernametaken1701 commented,

The Kalamazoo County Household Hazardous Waste Center takes electronic waste for free drop off. You might call and see if the keyboard qualifies. 269-373-5200

If you're like me, you'd like to think that whatever you're giving away is going to a "better home" but, if all else fails, safely disposing of it is the way to go.

In a funny coincidence, someone else on Reddit is looking for help with electronics. Specifically, home theater equipment. That thread has more suggestions that are geared towards that kind of equipment. You can see the post here.

