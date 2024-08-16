Election Sign Battle in Michigan Neighborhood Spurs Viral Videos

A Michigan woman has just gone crazy viral because of a battle with her neighbor over Kamala Harris For President Election lawn signs. Let's just say, things escalated quickly.

Birmingham, Michigan resident Nikki Vinckier was super excited when she found out that Kamala Harris was running for president. She wanted to show her support but couldn't find any Harris merch like yard signs. She decided to take the matter into her own hands and have some made. Vinckier put 25 Harris for President signs in her front yard. She sold them for $20 with the profit from each sign going directly to the Harris campaign. But then...

Less than 24 hours later she received an angry letter stuffed into her mailbox from what Vinckier calls a "MAGA neighbor. The complaint, which was illegally placed in her mailbox, said that Vinckier was breaking the law. So, Nikki Vinchier researched laws on election lawn signs and spoke with the Mayor of Birmingham to confirm that she was exercising her right to free speech and was breaking no laws. The video response below is simply gold. That's when things began to escalate...

After selling out of the 25 signs, she got 200 more and...

After selling 225 signs she has ordered 800 more. Since all of this started for Nikki Vinckier less than 3 weeks ago, the videos about her Harris signs have been viewed a total of nearly 2 million times.

