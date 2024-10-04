FDA-Eggs Tainted With Deadly Bacteria Pulled From Michigan Stores

Eggs are a staple grocery item in many Michigan homes. Now, residents are being warned to check their refrigerators as several egg brands are recalled from Michigan stores because they contain potentially deadly bacteria.

Eggs Tainted With Deadly Bacteria Pulled From Michigan Stores

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recalled eggs are linked to a salmonella outbreak in Michigan and 9 other states. Eggs supplied by Milo's Poultry Farms LLC are contaminated with Salmonella and have left 65 infected, with 24 people hospitalized. Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms could last four to seven days. Michigan residents are warned that a new update from the FDA sets the highest risk level classification and adds another brand to the recall.

Only Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market-branded chicken eggs were initially recalled. However, in a classification update, the FDA says that Happy Quackers Farm duck eggs are also included in the recall and the risk classification and were sold by retail stores and food service distributors. The following items are included in the recall:

All carton sizes and all egg types are labeled “Milo’s Poultry Farms.” This recall covers all expiration dates.

All carton sizes of “Tony’s Fresh Market” branded eggs, all expiration dates.

12-count carton of "Happy Quackers Farm" duck eggs, UPC 7 99705-75077 7

All cases of eggs for retail food service distribution, all expiration dates.

Consumers who have purchased these eggs are urged not to consume them and may contact the company at (715) 758-6709.

