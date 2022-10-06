In an effort to help with food insecurities locally, a community cupboard has been opened in the Edison neighborhood.

Standing in front of the Edison Neighborhood Association building at 816 Washington Ave in Kalamazoo, this cupboard will be open to anyone, housed or unhoused, who might be wondering where their next meal is coming from.

As shared in a Facebook post, the cupboard will be maintained by neighborhood volunteers and ENA staff. It even has a fridge:

In Michigan alone, 1,150,150 people are facing hunger. That breaks down to one in nine people and one in seven children facing food insecurities according to feedingamerica.com.

If you'd like to help keep the Edison Neighborhood Community Cupboard stocked, they have a few guidelines:

Please do not donate: raw meat or fish, cans that require can openers, half-eaten leftovers, or anything you would not personally consume

If you're donating prepared meals, please list all of the ingredients and the date they were made.

Food and toiletries are also accepted. The hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm.

You can see all of the guidelines here. You can also donate monetarily here.

If you're not close to the Edison neighborhood but are still in need of food assistance, you can also contact Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes. They offer grocery pickup, home deliveries, and more. Find more information on their website.

