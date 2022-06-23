20,000 Hungry Kids in Kalamazoo; Here’s How You Can Help

Help us feed those with food insecurities in Kalamazoo County as we team up with Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes and On Staff U.S.A. for Dollar Drive Thru 2022.

What is Dollar Drive-Thru?

Every year Loaves & Fishes in partnership with On Staff U.S.A. and Townsquare Media, spend a full day raising money to feed families with food insecurities in Kalamazoo county. With just a one-dollar donation, Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes can use its purchasing power to secure enough food for three days or approximately $10 worth of food, allowing the community to make a huge impact in the lives of those who need it most. This is the 11th annual Dollar Drive-Thru event.

Why do we do Dollar Drive-Thru?

On average, nearly 20,000 children will go to bed hungry each night this summer in Kalamazoo county. Studies have shown that without proper nutrition kids can't develop physically, intellectually, and emotionally. Not to mention, inflation, gas prices and daycare prices have skyrocketed.

How can you help feed hungry families in Kalamazoo County?

For your convenience, there are multiple ways that you can donate.

Online: www.kzoolf.org

Venmo: @kzoolf

Eat at Traveler's Cafe - more details below

Drop Off Your Donation in Person

Donation Drop off Locations:

Old National Bank on Drake (by Costco)

Old National Bank on Centre St (by 131 interchange)

Old National Bank on Cork

Panera Bread on West Main

Panera Bread on Westnedge

Panera Bread on Gull Road

Sturgis Bank on Centre in Portage

Another way you can support this amazing cause is by enjoying food and beverages at Traveler's Cafe on Portage Rd as they will serve breakfast on July 7th from 7 to 11 AM with 50% of the sales going to Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes that day. Travelers will also donate 25% of bar sales from 2 to 6 PM.

Dana and Chelsea from 103.3 KFR will be doing their morning show live from 5:30-10 am on July 7th to help raise money to feed the hungry in Kalamazoo County for Dollar Drive-Thru 2022.