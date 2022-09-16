Documentary on Boblo Island To Be Shown in West Michigan Theaters

There is a documentary that has been made on the Boblo Island Amusement Park that is going to be shown for a limited time in West Michigan Theaters.

Boblo Island Amusement Park

Boblo Island Amusement Park operated from 1898 until it closed on September 30, 1993. I was taken there as a small child but was too young to remember the experience. Although I do remember in the late 80s going to Detroit to watch the fireworks from the Boblo boat and it was one of the best fourth of July holidays I've ever had.

Boblo Island was located between Detroit and Ontario, Canada, just above the mouth of the Detroit River. It was like Detroit's Coney Island.

Why Did Boblo Island Close?

The park closed in 1993 as a result of poor management and attendance was shrinking because of other parks like Cedar Point. The park was sold but never got up and running again so all the rides and boats were sold. The legend of Boblo is still strong in Detroit.

Boblo Boats: A Detroit Fairy Tale

A documentary about the Boblo Island Amusement Park has been made called "Boblo Boats, A Detroit Ferry Tale." The documentary will cover the history of Boblo Island and the steamboats SS Columbia and Ste. Claire, that brought visitors to the island.

The documentary will also cover civil rights pioneer Sarah Elizabeth Ray who was denied entry to the ferry in 1945. With the help of the NAACP Ray fought the United State Supreme Court so all races could go to Boblo.

Legendary Martha Reeves narrates the Boblo documentary. Reeves was the lead singer of the Martha and the Vandellas and was once a councilwoman for the city of Detroit.

Where is the Boblo Documentary Playing in West Michigan?

According to FOX 17, you can see the "Boblo Boats, A Detroit Ferry Tale" in West Michigan at Celebration Cinema GR North in Grand Rapids and at Sperry's Moviehouse in Holland from September 23 through 29.

To view the trailer for the Boblo Island documentary, see the video below.

