Disturbing Details Come Out About Battle Creek-area Man Who Killed Girlfriend

More details have been released related to a murder case in the Battle Creek area. It was first reported on Tuesday that a man had allegedly killed his girlfriend at their Calhoun County home. Court documents are revealing more about what led up to the crime.

58-year-old Gary Vogt is said to have admitted, in a 9-1-1 call, to shooting and killing his girlfriend, 62-year-old Charlotte Frieny. The killing happened at their residence on N. Gardner Ave. in Bedford Township.

Vogt said it all started when the two of them had gotten into a heated argument after she had returned home from work at around 10:30 Monday night. During the dispute, Vogt says Frieny decided to take a shower. That's when he went to find his gun. Vogt told authorities he took six bullets and loaded them into his weapon. He later shot her multiple times saying he emptied the weapon in the shooting.

He admitted to drinking a few beers before she arrived home and said he had been watching sports on television. The argument apparently stemmed from something related to back surgeries he had or was going to have.

Police responded to the home around 12:30 early Tuesday after Vogt placed the 9-1-1 call informing them of the murder. When officers arrived, they located the weapon and also found Freiny’s body.

Vogt, in a statement, simply said “he had all he could take from her” as far as why he committed the crime.

He remains lodged at the Calhoun County Jail and is being held without bond. Vogt faces open murder and felony weapons charges related to the killing.