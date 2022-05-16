Detroit Tigers Fan Falls 15 Feet Through Hole Walking To The Game

When going to a baseball game you need to be aware of your surrounding. The one time you're not paying attention and checking your phone is when you could get hit with a foul ball or flying baseball bat. And for one Detroit Tigers fan, it can even be dangerous trying to walk to the game.

Detroit Tigers Fan Falls 15 Feet Through Hole Walking To Comerica Park

MLB Opening Day postponed Due To Coronavirus Getty Images loading...

Ely Hydes was walking to a Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park when he fell 15 feet to the ground after a part of the concrete collapsed on the Spruce Street pedestrian bridge above M-10.

Ely told the Detroit News

"I remember thinking, 'I hope I'm not over the freeway.' I landed about six feet from the traffic. After I hit the ground I got the wind knocked out of me pretty good,"

Credit: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7 via Youtube Credit: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7 via Youtube loading...

This is where Ely landed after falling 15 feet to the ground.

Credit: CrimeInTheD via Faebook Credit: CrimeInTheD via Facebook loading...

History Of The Spruce Street pedestrian bridge

MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross told the Detroit News "The Spruce pedestrian bridge was built in 1953 and based on its age and condition, it is on a yearly detailed bridge inspection that is due this month. She went on to say "That inspection would be used to determine if the substructure of the bridge can remain and replacing the deck surface would be required or if the entire (pedestrian) bridge needed to be rebuilt."

Credit: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7 via Youtube Credit: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7 via Youtube loading...

Is Ely Hydes Going To File A Lawsuit?

Ely told the Detroit News If you look on that bridge you can see decades of erosion," he said. "I'm in a lot of pain, I've missed a week of work, and I have medical bills. I'm not trying to fleece anyone, but I think some compensation would be fair."

This Isn't The First Time Ely Hydes Has Made National News

Here is an interview Ely Hydes did with Channel 7 in Detroit

