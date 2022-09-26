I could really go for a cup of coffee right now! As one local Three Rivers business has shuttered their doors, another just celebrated their soft opening.

Formerly a mobile-only operation, southwest Michigan's Deadlift Coffee Company has just opened their first brick and mortar location at 15815 Hoffman Road in Three Rivers.

Full in flavor and low in acidity, Deadlift Coffee Company's mission is, "to provide you with the best possible coffee" according to their website. Owner Jacques Fourle's business originally operated as a mobile truck, affectionally referred to as The Coffee Can, but the company just celebrated its grand opening on Friday, September 23.

As for the origins of the coffee company's name, it's a reference to the popular training program "CrossFit", which the company says was a huge inspiration for creating the business in the first place.

Of the specially sourced Arabica beans the company uses the company adds,

The high caffeine count in this coffee fuels your workout and daily routine.

That's hardcore!

Even if you're not a part of the fitness world, don't let that stop you from checking out the new brick and mortar coffee shop in Three Rivers. You'll also find chai teas, smoothies, and frappes on the menu in addition to carb-heavy favorites like muffins and bagels-- that's what I'm talking about!

With its doors now open, Deadlift Coffee Company joins others coffee houses in the Three Rivers-area like L.A.'s Coffee Café, Main Street Café, and major Michigan-based coffee chain Biggby. It's nice to have options!

Find more on Deadlift Coffee Company's menu and hours here.

