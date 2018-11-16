Dark Horse Brewing Has Your Thanksgiving Sweets Hookup

Now that we're less than a week away from Thanksgiving, we are all going to be putting together the list of groceries that we are gonna need to put on a mega feast. Dark Horse Brewing in Marshall is taking it a step further and released a list of items which include breads, pies, buns, danishes, ice cream, coffee & other bakery items you may need for your holiday, and the prices aren't bad.

The baristas have order forms in the bar where you can check off everything you need and it will all be available for pick-up on November 21st. Dark Horse Brewing Company has a separate store next door to their brewery which features artisan sub brands including a roastery, coffee shop, bakery, creamery, candy & other artisan food crafts. Not only are they taking care of the beer for the holiday season but now they're in the brunch game as well.