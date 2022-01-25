Waking up to the view of the sun rising above your backyard lake? That sounds pretty ideal. No wonder this lakefront home in Kalamazoo is expected to sell quickly.

Sitting on the shore of Crooked Lake in Texas Township, this newly listed home offers incredible views. Not only that, the home features:

5 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

3 car garage

Private dock on Crooked Lake

Private 3 seasons room and upper deck

You can see all the features included with this home on the Zillow listing. Located at 1423 E Crooked Lake Dr. in Kalamazoo, the home is currently selling for $699,900. The listing agent is JoAnne Potts at Chuck Jaqua, REALTOR who can be contacted at 269-381-7653.

With a gorgeous view, plenty of open space, and beautiful wood floors, let's take a virtual tour of this dreamy, lakefront home:

Doesn't that make you want to sun-bathe in that private, three-seasons room like right now?

If you love peace and quiet but crave a more rural setting, this home would be perfect for you:

