These 6 Spots Serve the Best Crab Rangoon in the Kalamazoo Area

There's something about a Crab Rangoon that just makes the day better. Perhaps it's the perfect balance of crab and cream cheese. Maybe it's the crispiness of the wonton shell that seems to chase away every problem in your life. Yes, I'm hungry while typing this, can you tell?

But, where can you find the best in the Kalamazoo area?

It's a question that was posed on Kalamazoo's Reddit page and, not surprisingly, locals were very passionate with their answers. Here are at least 7 spots that serve up tasty crab rangoons in the Kalamazoo area:

1. Hunan Gardens Chinese Restaurant

Chelsea Rose Via/ Google Maps loading...

Without a doubt, the most recommended restaurant for the best crab rangoons was Hunan Gardens. Hunan Gardens has two locations. One is located on Main Street in Kalamazoo and the other on West Q Avenue in the Texas Corners area. They're family-owned and have been in business since 1992. Read more and see their full menu on their website.

2. South China Restaurant

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

Located on Riverview Drive in Kalamazoo, this spot was recommended by u/cmaturk who wrote,

South China on Riverview has been my favorite for crab rangoons and other items for many years.

This sentiment was seconded by a few other commenters like u/EVilTeW who said, "Definitely. 100% the best rangoons I've had in Kalamazoo." While South China doesn't appear to have an official website, you can find their phone number and other information on Hubbiz.

3. Pacific Rim

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

An Asian market with a deli, Cravings, inside, Pacific Rim Foods serves up a delicious crab rangoon. At least according to u/RobotKittenMeow who said,

Pacific rim EVERYTHING

Cravings serves a variety of specials, dumplings, egg rolls, and, apparently, yummy crab rangoons. Find the hours for both the market and the deli on their website.

4. Ten Ten Buffet Grill & Sushi

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

Located on Gull Road in Kalamazoo, Ten Ten Buffet Grill & Sushi also apparently serves a delicious crab rangoon. Recommended by u/realTommyVercetti, they have a suggestion to make crab rangoons even more mouth-watering:

Ever try them smothered in the sauce from General Tso's chicken? Highly recommend.

Find their full menu here.

5. A Thai Cafe

A Thai Cafe in Portage was recommended with this comment:

Thai cafe in portage is amazing their spring rolls are good too

The family that owns A Thai Cafe recently welcomed a new baby into their family. With that being said, they took a brief hiatus but plan to re-open on February 17th. Find their hours, menu, and more on their website or Facebook page.

6. North Eleven

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

North Eleven seems to serve a combination of different style dishes like gourmet burgers, pasta, and crab rangoons. They make their dishes and source locally when possible. Find their full menu on their website and follow them on Facebook to stay up to date on any specials offered.

Raise your hand if you're also now preoccupied with figuring out how/when you can get your next order of crab rangoon.

Now that we've covered crab rangoons, have you been to the below restaurants? They're said to make people fall in love with Kalamazoo:

