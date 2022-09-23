Could Michigan Beer Cost More Soon Thanks To An Extinct Volcano?

Michigan is known for our love of beers, and the large amount of craft breweries you can find in the state.

We're also the home of Beer City, USA: Grand Rapids

But, what happens if the beer stops flowing in Beer City? That's a real possibility due to a recent nationwide shortage for one key ingredient.

What if I told you that part of the reason for the shortage isn't the usual "supply chain" excuse, but rather... an extinct volcano in Mississippi.

it's true, a carbon dioxide production shortage caused by natural contamination at the Jackson Dome, which is a Mississippi reservoir of CO2 from an extinct volcano, has caused a nationwide shortage of CO2.

Why do breweries need CO2?

While it's not a great thing to have in your home, carbon dioxide is the main ingredient when it comes to carbonating beer. Some larger breweries, like Anheuser Bush, are able to reuse their own emissions for this process.

Some breweries are using nitrogen for this process when they are unable to get (or afford) CO2, while some smaller craft breweries are unfortunately having to close their doors because they can no longer brew.

Has this affected any West Michigan breweries yet?

As of now- no one has stopped or slowed down production of beer in Michigan, however that doesn't mean they won't in the near future.

While the shortage has only been happening for a few months, experts say there is no end in sight for the shortage due to the nature of the incident. So unfortunately, it may start to affect consumers in their wallet (and coolers) soon.

Here's hoping that our breweries find inventive ways to work around this, and if you see shortages or price increases, be patient. It's not their fault.