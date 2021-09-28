35 Incredible Michigan Breweries You Have to Visit

When it comes to craft beer, it's safe to say Michigan knows a thing or two...or more...ALOT more!

While Grand Rapids once paraded the title "Beer City USA" it's safe to say there are places all over Michigan that could vie for the title.

Michigan's Craft Beer Scene

Many could probably chalk it up to Michigan having access to the most fresh water out of any other state; however, I think it has to do with the true adventurous spirit and creativity that can only be found here in Michigan.

It's a very unique vibe, one you can't find anywhere else.

You go to craft breweries in other states and they just don't give you those same "warm fuzzies" that a Michigan beer at a Michigan brewery can give you.

In October of last year, career building website, Zippia, ranked Michigan as #12 in the country when it comes to "States With the Most Breweries."

While those facts and figures they looked at may be true, here in Michigan it's more about "quality over quantity" so let's look at some breweries that make Michigan's craft beer scene what it is:

Incredible MI Breweries You Have to Visit Michigan is an absolute Mecca for beer lovers! Check out some of our favorite breweries around the state from A to Z...Any you would add? Let us know!

Did We Miss Any?

As we were putting all the breweries together, I realized I have been to a lot more around the state than I thought...but still have not nearly made it to enough!

That's something so special about craft beer in Michigan, there's always more popping up and always more breweries to try.

Where are some of your favorite breweries that should be added to the list?