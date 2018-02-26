Boyne Highlands 9th Annual Brew-Ski Festival Is Coming Soon

Craft beer, meets the incredible Michigan slopes along with some great local bands

Boyne Highlands Resorts would love for you to join then for their 9th Annual Brew-Ski Festival. Mynorthtickets.com explains the event as...

Bringing together snow, craft beers, and entertainment, with fun on tap from morning through midnight - and beyond.

What you need to know...

The event is March 10th 2018

You must 21 years of age (or over, of course)

The cost is $10.00 and that includes 3 drink tickets

You can purchase additional drink tickets for $2.00 a piece

What is on tap...

70 Breweries with more than 200 brews

Live music

Brats and burgers fresh off the grill.

Zoo Bar After Party - Head inside to the legendary Zoo Bar where the party continues with live entertainment from Metro Rockway.

Friday Night Details...

3-10pm: Lodging Guest Registration - Package guests will recieve favors including a t-shirt, pint glass, and five sampling tickets. - Main Lodge lobby

7pm: Kick-off Party and Tap Takeover with Brewery Vivant & Shorts - Enjoy pub food and a cash bar as we celebrate the art of craft. Both breweries have been asked to bring their 4 very best beers and will compete for a place in next year's kick off party! - Zoo Bar, open to the public, no cover charge.

7-9:30pm: Complimentary bar snacks - Zoo Bar

7pm-11pm: Live entertainment by The Drift

Saturday Night Details...

Noon-5pm: Brew-Ski Festival - Bring together snow, craft beers, and entertainment. Hit the slopes and join us at our snow bars for more than 285 brews from around the world. The frothy samples will be served up while you enjoy live music by Galactic Sherpas. Must be 21+ to enter. $2 for each four ounce sample. $10 cover charge (free admission for guests on the BrewSki package).

4:30pm: Zoo Bar After Party - Head inside to the legendary Zoo Bar where the party continues with live entertainment from Metro Rockway. Must be 21+ to enter.

9pm: Live entertainment by Sean Bielby in the Slopeside Lountge

Google Reviews About The Zoo Bar

Paul Sutton Reported..."Great for drinks and food after a long day of skiing."

Justin Zeen Stated..."Not at a bad stop after a day of skiing"

Winter fun could not get better! Come on...slopes, beer and live music! Yes, please!!

BONUS VIDEO