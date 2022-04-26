This eye-catching home comes with a private basement salon.

The home, at 536 East St. in Coopersville, MI, is definitely unique. Its modern/abstract exterior design sets it apart from nearby neighbors because the home is completely customized from the ground up.

Inside you'll find:

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

2 car garage

Finished basement with a private salon

The home was built recently, in 2017, so, hopefully, you won't need to splurge on any major repairs anytime soon. Especially, since it's currently listed for $425,000. If you're interested you can contact the listing agent, Marcie R DeVoogd at EXP Realty LLC, at 888-501-7085.

Perfect for a single-family, take a tour of this home below:

You can see the full listing on Zillow. No doubt, this home will sell quickly.

