Come One, Come All To The Dowagiac Candle-light Parade
Santa, Christmas lights and fun are all happening in Dowagiac this week.
The Dowagiac Candle-light Christmas Parade, is happening this upcoming Friday night (December 7th) on a rout around the Central Business District on Front Street and Benson Street. The parade steps off at 7 pm and is presented by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce and Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital, the event will feature 130 different entries in the march, but the parade is just a small part of this holiday evening.
Here is what you can look forward to at the Dowagiac Candle-light Parade...
- Hear the tolling bell of our Town Crier, inspired by the Victorian-era
- Attend live performances at Front and Beeson streets
- Marching bands
- Holiday floats
- Costumed characters
- Street vendors
- Santa and Mrs. Claus even plan on making an appearance.
Come to the parade early and enjoy an enchanting evening you’ll long remember. Do a little shopping, take a few selfies and enjoy a nice night with the family in Southwest, Michigan.