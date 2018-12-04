Come One, Come All To The Dowagiac Candle-light Parade

Santa, Christmas lights and fun are all happening in Dowagiac this week.

The Dowagiac Candle-light Christmas Parade , is happening this upcoming Friday night (December 7th) on a rout around the Central Business District on Front Street and Benson Street. The parade steps off at 7 pm and is presented by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce and Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital, the event will feature 130 different entries in the march, but the parade is just a small part of this holiday evening.

Here is what you can look forward to at the Dowagiac Candle-light Parade...

Hear the tolling bell of our Town Crier, inspired by the Victorian-era

Attend live performances at Front and Beeson streets

Marching bands

Holiday floats

Costumed characters

Street vendors

Santa and Mrs. Claus even plan on making an appearance.

Come to the parade early and enjoy an enchanting evening you’ll long remember. Do a little shopping, take a few selfies and enjoy a nice night with the family in Southwest, Michigan.