Closed Battle Creek Businesses That We Want Back
It seems like there's a business closure in the Battle Creek area weekly. Here are the businesses we want back.
We put the question to Battle Creek on Facebook, "What closed businesses do you wish would come back?" 262 comments later, 2 things stood out.
#1 Restaruants
#2 Anything at Lakeview Square Mall
Here are some of your answers:
Vicky Wilson
Pizza Square. It was a drive thru pizza and pasta restaurant located on the NW corner of Helmer Rd & Columbia Ave. The building is gone now.
Amber Marie Stephens Ryan's steak house, Hot and now
Tosha Ta Ta Carrier
All the stores at Lakeview Square Mall.🙄
Greg Cason
Spencer's Gifts, Ryan's, Cici's, Pablo's, Don Pablo's, Sears, JC Penney, Toys R' Us, Bit O' Mexico, Irish Pub, Billiard Cafe, Rock Cafe, Canton Buffet, Old Country Buffett, Otter's Oasis, and more
Lauren Zaccagni Sickle Vining
Don Pablo's or Chi -Chi's, Gap, Old Navy, Children's Place, Penny's (basically the mall stores of the 90's), roller rink, Jungle Cafe dwntwn, & so many more!
Katie Howes
There used to be a little Chinese restaurant near the Intersection of 20th and Columbia that my parents would order from frequently that was always really good. I think it was called Su Wans or something like that.
Nicole A Prill
Big apple bagel, kristal falls mini golf, toys r us are few there have been so many great places that have closed over the years
Eric Ivany
Gangplank, Pablo's, Gary Fields, Old Country Buffet, or any buffet that isn't Chinese.
Jacqueline Yother
Toy r us, midway roller rink, bill Knapps, Deb in the mall ect ect
Lindsey Casey
Midway, stores in the mall when I was younger, Ryan’s Steakhouse, Gary Fields
Nick Metheny
Can’t just list one...Bill Knapp’s, Ponderosa, and Don Pablo’s will get my votes
Parker Muñoz
Zeller's Donuts
Dennis Wilson
Irish Pub definitely!!
There's no doubt businesses have closed at an alarming rate in West Michigan over the last few years. You can tell us what businesses you miss and other comments that didn't make the list above by clicking here.