Returning after a two-year hiatus, the Cinderella Project is back in Kalamazoo.

If you think back to high school, you may remember memories of friends, perhaps unpleasant memories if you experienced a bully, and memories of the most magical night in the history of high school: prom.

At least, that's how movies and tv shows portray the night, right? Groups of girls shopping for that perfect dress. Feeling like a princess at the dance. It's all a part of the prom "package". However, the reality is not everyone can afford prom dresses. That's where the Cinderella Project comes in.

What is the Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo?

The Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo is a non-profit that provides prom dresses for high school girls who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford them. According to their website, The Cinderella Project gives away hundreds of prom dresses each year. Their goal is to,

make sure every young lady that wants to attend prom has the opportunity to do so no matter what her personal or financial hardships.

And, no proof of financial hardship is required. Just a valid student I.D. or proof of enrollment.

How Does it Work?

Due to the pandemic, this giveaway was postponed for two years. Now, they're back but things are working a little differently. Instead of walk-ins, appointments will be required this year.

The dress giveaway event is on March 25th and appointment times will be limited to 30 minutes. Each reservation can be used for two girls (who will have to share a dressing room). As well, masks will be required during your appointment.

Appointment scheduling will be available starting on Wednesday, March 2nd at 6 pm. Booking must be done online. Follow The Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo on Facebook to stay up to date or find their website here.

How Can I Donate a Dress?

Look, we all have at least one fancy dress that's been sitting in the back of the closet for the past 5 years completely unused with all of us saying, "Someday I'll wear that again." But, will we actually? Might as well donate it to a cause like The Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo so a teenager can have a magical prom night.

Donations are being accepted at Memories Bridal & Evening Wear located at 203 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo. Their hours are:

Tuesday - Friday 11-7

Saturday 9:30-5

Sunday 11-5

