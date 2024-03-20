Indiana Will Soon Witness An Insect Event Not Seen In 221 Years

Canva Canva loading...

With winter officially behind us in Indiana, we can look forward to the warmer months ahead. This means we'll be able to spend more time enjoying outdoor activities. And while we may not look forward to the insects the warm weather brings, the Hoosier State will witness a fascinating insect event over 200 years in the making.

Indiana Will Witness Mind-Blowing Insect Event

A swarm of insects will soon create a buzz of excitement in the Hoosier State. And you don't have to be a bug enthusiast to get in on the hype because you'll likely hear it. After 221 years underground, two broods of cicadas will appear in a rare dual emergence.

According to Perdue University two periodical Cicada broods will emerge simultaneously within the state. A 17-year cicada brood (Brood 13) and a 13-year cicada brood (Brood 19). Cicadas spend most of their lives underground and emerge in massive numbers, shedding their exoskeletons and taking to trees to mate and lay eggs. Both broods will appear with ground temperatures reach 64 degrees about 8 inches deep.

The cicadas only have about six weeks to mate and secure their bloodline for future generations. Their mating calls can be heard for miles around which can be both ear-splitting and awe-inspiring. Although cicadas may look and sound intimidating, they are harmless to humans. While some may find the sight of millions of cicadas to be overwhelming, it's also a once in a lifetime opportunity to witness one of nature's most fascinating events.

