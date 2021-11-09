What could be more festive than a town named after Christmas? Christmas, Michigan is a quaint little town with a population of about 400 people, located near Munising in Michigan's beautiful Upper Peninsula.

And treating the family to a Christmas vacation in Christmas won't break the bank either, because there are several opportunities to rent an Airbnb right around the holidays. A couple of properties even have festive names like 'Santa's Shack' and 'The Pines at Christmas.'

We've included five Airbnb possibilities below, each with a few pictures that highlight some of the amenities.

SEE ALSO: Possibly the Best Parental Explanation We've Ever Seen

Fun Fact: Did you know Christmas, Michigan is where you'll find Silent Night Campsites and the Yule Log Resort.

Spend Christmas in Christmas - 5 Airbnb Properties to Check Out in Christmas Michigan During the Holidays Want to make unique Christmas memories with the family? These five Airbnb properties are located in (or very near) the community known as 'Christmas,' Michigan in our beautiful Upper Peninsula.

Group of Historic Mansions for Sale in Michigan's Upper Peninsula It's like owing your own little town! The ultimate package deal awaits the perfect buyer. Take a look at the these beautiful historic mansions being sold together. The homes, built in the late 1800’s to early 1900’s, total over 35,000 square feet and are located over 2.25 acres in Laurium, Michigan. Total price? $3,499,000.